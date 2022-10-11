The death has occurred of John A. Fitzpatrick

October 9th 2022 peacefully at hospital in his 90th year. (Late of Kilmore Road, Lurgan). Youngest son of the late Victor and Maisie Fitzpatrick and loving brother of May and the late Ivor.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE on Thursday 13th October at 1:30pm followed by interment in First Lurgan Presbyterian Burial Ground.

House private.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Wednesday between 7pm - 9pm.

Family flowers only please.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

The Lord Is My Shepherd.