The death has occurred of Brian McAlernon

McAlernon (Derrymacash) October 11th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Brian dearly beloved husband of Mary 12 Millbrook Court Derrymacash, and much loved father of Alison, Siobhan and Jenny, beloved father-in-law of Dave and the late Paul R.I.P, and loving grandpa to Ryan, Niamh, Caitlin, Erin, Xander, Beth and Zack, great grandpa to Kain and beloved brother of Vera Scullion and Oliver.

Funeral on Friday at 10.45am from his late residence to St Peter’s Church Lurgan for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery. Brian’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter’s Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to R.N.I.B c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.