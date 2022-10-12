The death has occurred of Heather Bann

Bann, 10th October 2022, peacefully in the Northern Ireland Hospice, Belfast, late of Irwin Drive, Lurgan, Heather, beloved and devoted wife of Ian, treasured mother of Alison and Jonny, mother-in-law of William and Nicki and a much loved Grandma of Samuel and Hannah.

House strictly private. Funeral Service on Friday at 1pm in High Street Presbyterian Church, Lurgan with committal following in Lurgan New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations for the benefit of NI hospice via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to N.I Hospice c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan BT66 8TL.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

“Abide with me”