The death has occurred of Patrick Vincent McConville

McConville (Derryadd), October 12, 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Patrick Vincent, beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Margaret, Sheila, Patricia, Michael and the late Joseph. A dear father in law to Patricia, David, Margaret and the late Michael and Joseph cherished granda Pat to all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and brother of Donal, Marie, Denis and the late Elizabeth and John.

Funeral from his home, 61 Derrytrasna Road, BT66 6QB, on Saturday at 11.30 am to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrymacash for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

St. Padre Pio pray for him.

Always remembered by his loving family, his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to, Children in Crossfire c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. T: 02838 324404.