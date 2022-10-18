The death has occurred of David Simmons

Simmonds (Craigavon) October 15th 2022 peacefully at home. David dearly beloved husband of Ann 27 Deans Grange Craigavon, and much loved father of Kevin, Neil and Rhonna, beloved father-in-law of Lucille, loving granda to Danielle, Ellie, Abi, Dairia and Eamonn and great granda to Georgia and Isabella.

House and Funeral Strictly Private.

David was a private man in life and death.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and family circle.

No flowers or cards please, donations in lieu if desired to Motor Neurone Disease c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.