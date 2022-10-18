The death has occurred of Declan McGeown

McGeown (Lurgan) October 15th 2022 suddenly. Declan dearly beloved husband of Clare 9 Fox’s Hill Lurgan BT67 9EZ, and much loved dad of Fionnán and Eunan, beloved son of Jarlath and Phyllis McGeown, loving brother of Ursula, Fiona, Colin and the late Jarlath R.I.P, and brother-in-law of Laurence, Mark, Ann, Niamh, Helen, Naomi and Grace.

Funeral took place on Wednesday at 11.15am from his late residence to St Peter’s Church for 12.00noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Lurgan Junior Gateway Club c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.