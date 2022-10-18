The death has occurred of Patricia Doherty

Doherty (Craigavon) October 14th 2022 suddenly at Craigavon Area Hospital. Patricia dearly beloved wife of the late Gerard 405 Clonmeen R.I.P, and much loved mother of Michael and Kevin, beloved mother-in-law of Margaret and loving granny to Conal, Caitlin, Darragh and Niamh.

Her funeral took place on Monday at 10.30am from her late residence to St Anthony’s Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Lylo.

St Pio pray of her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.