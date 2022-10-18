The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Murphy

October 17th 2022 peacefully at his home Houston Park, Lurgan. Dearly loved husband of Molly and beloved father of Trevor and Brian.

Funeral Service took place in Donaghcloney Elim Church on Wednesday 19th October at 11.00am followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Air Ambulance NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter-in-law Rosamund, Trevor’s partner Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family circle.