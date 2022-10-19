The death has occurred of Frank Bailie

17th October 2022. Peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Mabel. Loving father to Frank, Lynne and Valerie, father-in-law to Carol, Derick and Kenny. Granda of Alison, Bryan, David, Kathy, Christine and Linda and Great-Granda of 16. Dear brother of Margaret, Ena, Billy, Heather and the late Sheila.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St. Saviour’s, Dollingstown on Friday 21st October at 12.30pm and afterwards to Lurgan Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Dementia N.I. c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn BT28 1UF or online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his son, daughters and entire family circle.