Durbin, Annie Valmai (Val) October 20th 2022 peacefully at Drombane Nursing Home aged 97 years, a very full and happy life.

Much loved wife of the late Gordon, loving mother of Phillip (England) and Yvonne McCourt (Waringstown), a cherished mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral arrangements later.

He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. Revelation 21:4