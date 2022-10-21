The death has occurred of Natalie Stewart (née Anderson)

Stewart / Natalie (nee Anderson) October 21st 2022 peacefully at hospital. Dearly loved mother of Abbey (and partner Andy), Stacey (and partner Darren) and Jordan, precious nanny of McKenzie, Maddison, Dakota and Brooklyn and a dear sister of Trevor, Ian and the late Tracey and Jeffrey.

House and funeral private.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Daisy Lodge (Cancer Fund for Children) c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, Glenn and entire family circle.

The Lord Is My Shepherd.