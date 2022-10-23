The death has occurred of Carol Duke

Duke, Carol, October 23rd 2022 peacefully at Ringdufferin Care Home. Dearly loved wife of Dennis and beloved mother of David, Amanda and Jeannette (late of Lawrence Square, Lurgan).

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Wednesday 26th at 11am followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Ringdufferin Care Home Patients Comfort Fund and Alzheimers Society c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE (cheques payable to Malcomsons Donation A/c please.)

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, daughter in law Jo, sons in law Ian and Ian, grandchildren and family circle.

At Home With The Lord