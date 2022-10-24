The death has occurred of Brendan Dwyer

Dwyer (Craigavon). Brendan died peacefully at home 113 Drumgor Park Craigavon, dearly beloved husband of Margaret, and much loved father of Dympna and the late Damien R.I.P, and loving granda to Jason (wife Jenny), James (partner Kerry-Ann), and Rebekan (husband Chris).

Funeral on Wednesday at 10.15am from his late home to St John’s Church Lylo for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery Lurgan.

St Peter Pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.