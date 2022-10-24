The death has occurred of Oliver Haughey

Haughey (Craigavon, formerly of Shankill Street, Lurgan), October 23, 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Oliver, 24 Meadowbrook, beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Anita, Eugene and Ursula, cherished granda of Rayanne, Aine, Charlie, Lola and Ollie, and a dear brother of Annie, Dermot, Myles and the late Jim, Joe and Roy.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12.00 noon in St. Anthony’s Church with burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Lylo.

The family home will be private to family and close friends only.

St. Anthony pray for him.

Always loved and remembered by his family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.