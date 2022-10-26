The death has occurred of Norman Cullen (RUC GC)

26th October 2022 – peacefully at home, Bowens Manor, Lurgan. Beloved and devoted husband of Sheila, also a treasured father, Grandfather and Great- Grandfather.

House and funeral strictly private.

Donations for the benefit of The RUC Benevolent Fund via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to: The RUC Benevolent Fund c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus.

