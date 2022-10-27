The death has occurred of Brendan Finnegan

Finnegan (Lurgan), October 27, 2022 peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Brendan, beloved husband of the late Lelia and loving father of Grainne, Michelle, Conor and Damian, a cherished grandfather of Shaneen, Danagh, Aoibha, Cianan, Sian, Meah, Darragh, Ciaran and Niall who is also much loved by his great-grandchildren Hallie and Fiadh and son in law Tony.

Funeral from his home, 2 Conor Park on Saturday at 10.00 am to St. Paul’s Church for 10.30 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan.

St. Padre Pio pray for him.

Always remembered by his family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.