The death has occurred of Alice Morgan (née Lavery)

Morgan nee Lavery (Red Lion Road, Kilmore) October 27th 2022.

Alice R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Terence, Dermot, Mairéad, Paula and Michelle.

Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Patrick's Church Stonebridge at 1.00pm.



Interment afterwards in family burial ground Kilmore.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, son-in-law Brian (McCloskey), daughter-in-law Anne (Morgan), grandchildren Michael, Claire (McCloskey) and Kara (Morgan), nieces, nephews and family circle.