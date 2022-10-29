The death has occurred of Mary (Anita) Gaffney (née O'Hagan)

Gaffney (nee O'Hagan), (Gilford), October 28, 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital in the presence of her loving family.

Mary (Anita), beloved wife of the late Brendan and loving mother of Harry and Mary, a cherished grandmother of Ruari, Michael, Claire, Karen and Elizabeth who is also much loved by her daughter in law Yvonne, son in law Hugh and sorely missed by her great-grandchildren.

Funeral from her home, 1 Copperfields, BT63 6EP on Sunday at 11.00 am to St. John’s Church for 11.30 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Poyntpass.

St. Padre Pio pray for her.

Always loved and remembered by her family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to the RCN Foundation, c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.