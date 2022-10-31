The death has occurred of Brendan O'Hare

O'Hare (Craigavon and formerly Newtowncloughoge, Newry) October 29th 2022.

Brendan R.I.P., 208 Garrymore, beloved husband of Susan and dearly loved father of Colm and Paul.

Funeral on Tuesday from his late residence at 10.20am to St. Anthony's Church for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Interment afterwards in St. John's cemetery, Drumcree, Portadown.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law Vikki and Niamh, grandchildren Ellie, Ava, Ríordan and Rossa, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and family circle.