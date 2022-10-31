The death has occurred of Gordon Bell

October 31st 2022 peacefully at St. Francis Nursing Home, beloved husband of the late Ivy and dearly loved father of Stanley and Garfield, (late of Pollock Drive Lurgan).

Funeral Service in St. John’s Church Sloan Street on Thursday 3rd November at 1pm followed by private committal in Lurgan Cemetry.

House private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service 7 Robert Street Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law Barbara and Elaine, grandchildren Amanda and husband Timothy, Graeme and Cathy and great-grandson Oliver.