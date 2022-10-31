The death has occurred of Margaret Elizabeth Bunting

October 30th 2022 peacefully at Aughnacloy House. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert John (Ian) late of The Hollow, Aghalee, treasured mother of Adrian and Vivian, mother-in-law of Fiona and Sharon, much loved grandmother of James, Grace and Zach and dearest sister of the late John, Wilfred and Rosemary.

Funeral Service in Aghalee Parish Church, Soldierstown on Tuesday 1st November at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Dementia NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.