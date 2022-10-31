The death has occurred of Norman Hazley

Hazley 30th October 2022 peacefully in Mahon Hall Care Home, formerly of Portadown, Gilford and Lurgan. Norman, son of Ida and a dear friend to many.

Funeral service on Thursday at 11am in Seagoe Parish Church with committal following in the adjoining graveyard.

No flowers please, donations for the benefit of Seagoe Parish Church via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Seagoe Parish Church c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed.

Safe in the arms of Jesus.