The death has occurred of Edna Roland

November 1st 2022 peacefully at hospital. Beloved wife of Walter, Gracey Drive, Lurgan. Dear sister-in-law of Roy Hanna also a loving aunt and great aunt.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Friday 4th November at 12noon followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family and friends welcome to share their condolences at Malcomsons Funeral Home Thursday, between 7pm - 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Guide Dogs N.I c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle at home and abroad.