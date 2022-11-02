The death has occurred of Madeline McCorry (née McLearnon)

McCorry (Nee McLearnon)(Lurgan) November 1st 2022 peacefully at home. Madeline dearly beloved wife of the late Pat 12 Parkview Street Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved mother of Mairead, Roisin, Eamonn, Patricia and Deirdre, beloved mother-in-law of Martin, Kevin, Rosemary, Mark and Steve, loving grandmother to Kevin, Matthew, Philip, Dearbhla, Jake, Niamh, Elsa, Madelyn and the late Daniel, loving great grand mother to Aoife and beloved sister of Jack and Deirdre.

Funeral on Thursday from her late home arriving at St Paul’s Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Madeline’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul’s Church webcam.

St Pio pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.