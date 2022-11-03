The death has occurred of Colette Cowan (née Kearney)

Cowan / Colette (nee Kearney) November 2nd 2022 peacefully at home, 22 Cherryville Park, Lurgan. Beloved wife of Trevor, loving mother of Mark, Brian and Conor, precious grandmother of Noah and Charlie, cherished daughter of Jim and the late Annie and a dear sister of Paula, Tony, Geraldine, Jimmy, Mary, Teresa, Emmanuel and Joseph.

Funeral Service in Emmanuel Church, Lurgan on Saturday 5th November at 11am followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

May Flights Of Angels Sing Thee To Thy Rest And Be At Rest In The Home Of Your Father, Eternal And Loving God.