The death has occurred of Gloria Sheppard

Sheppard (Lurgan) November 3rd 2022 peacefully at Aughnacloy House. Gloria dearly beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Alice Sheppard 32 Drumlin Drive Taghnevan Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved sister of Gerard, Fr Jim, Philomena, John, Liam, Alicia and the late Helena, beloved sister-in-law of Michael, Margaret, Lyn and Sid.

Funeral on Saturday at 1.30pm from Jack McLearnon's Rest Room North Street To St Paul’s Church for 2.00pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Gloria’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul’s Church webcam.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, family circle and friends.