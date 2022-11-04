The death has occurred of Kenneth Roy Constable

Constable / Kenneth Roy, November 4th 2022 peacefully at his home Glenview Drive, Lurgan, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Norma, beloved father of Roy and Amanda, father-in-law of Judith, devoted grandfather of Lauren, Katie and Leah and dearest brother of Heather and her husband Terry.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Monday 7th November at 12noon followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Sunday between 6pm and 8pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.