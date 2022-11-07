The death has occurred of David John Weir

November 4th 2022 peacefully at his brother Paul’s home, Deramore Avenue, Moira. Dearly loved father of David, father-in-law of Victoria and a loving grandfather and brother.

A graveside committal will be held at St. John’s Parish Churchyard, Moira on Monday 7th November at 3pm.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Sunday between 2pm and 3pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Southern Area Hospice c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

At Peace.