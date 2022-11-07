The death has occurred of Ivor Sewell

November 5th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Late of Donard Gardens, Lurgan. Dearly loved husband of the late Sayde, beloved father of Ingrid, Wendy and the late Keith, father-in-law of Michael and Alvin, much loved grandfather of Lynn and her husband Derrick, Scott, Simon, Jai and Jayne and great-grandfather of Sophy, Scarlett, Jackson, Megan, Wylder, Leah, Harley, Summer, Lily, Eve and Jude.

House and Funeral strictly private.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Dogs Trust Ballymena c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

At Peace.

