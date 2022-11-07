The death has occurred of Mary Hendron (née McAlinden)

Hendron (nee McAlinden) (Derrymacash), November 5, 2022 peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family.

Mary, dearly beloved wife of the late Dominic and cherished mother of Martin, Jackie, Bernadette and Anthony, a dear mother in law to Elaine, Alan and Paula also a cherished granny of Katie Louise, Cora, Keelan, Ella, Jack and loving sister of Kathleen, Anthony and Francie.

Funeral from her home, 5 Wolf Island Terrace on Tuesday at 1.15 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Derrytrasna for 2.00 pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Always remembered by her loving family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404 or the donation box in the home.