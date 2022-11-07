The death has occurred of Maureen Magee (née McCusker)

Magee (Nee McCusker) (Lurgan) November 6th 2022 peacefully at home 2 Wenlock Terrace Lough Road Lurgan. Maureen dearly beloved wife of the late Maurice, and much loved mother of Sarah (Monaghan) and the late Jane R.I.P, beloved mother-in-law of Joe and loving granny to Lily Jane, and beloved sister of Jean, Patsy, Freda, Bernadette, Deirdre, Peter, Gerald and Paula.

Her remains will repose at her home on Monday and Tuesday from 12.00noon until 7.00pm

Funeral on Wednesday at 11.30am to St Peter’s Church for 12.00noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Maureen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter’s Church webcam.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter, son-in-law, grand daughter, sisters, brothers and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.