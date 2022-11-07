The death has occurred of Philomena McAlinden (née Totten)

McAlinden (Nee Totten) (Aghagallon) November 5th 2022 peacefully at Lurgan Hospital. Philomena dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy 16 Whitehall Road, and much loved mother of Conor, Shane, Kevin, Thomas and the late Eamon (Duckie) R.I.P.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Telephone (028) 38322232.

Further enquiries to above funeral directors

