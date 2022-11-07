The death has occurred of William Clarke Johnston

3rd November 2022. At hospital, after a short illness. Late of Waringstown Road, Lurgan.

A loving and devoted husband of Margaret and father of Paul and Michael. An adored Dandan and Grandpa and a dear father-in-law.

Funeral service in Roselawn Crematorium on Saturday 12th November at 10.40am.

House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for Lough Neagh Rescue c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF or online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk

Clarke was greatly respected and loved by his family, friends and all who knew him.