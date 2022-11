November 4th 2022 suddenly at his home Hill Street, Lurgan. Much loved uncle of Raymond, Sandra, Pauline, Cahal, Jennifer and Brendan and dear friend of Phyllis Williams and her daughter Jackie and son Kieran.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

House strictly private.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Shankill Parish Church c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

At Home With The Lord.