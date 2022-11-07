The deaths have occurred of William Robert (Billy) and Margaret (Nell) Wilson (née Brown)

Wilson - William Robert (Billy) and Margaret (Nell) nee Brown, peacefully in Essex formerly of Lisburn, Moira, Donaghacloney.

Cherished parents of Trevor and Caroline, adored grandparents of Emily, Charlotte, William, Craig and Alan and proud great-grandparents of little Bertie.

A service of thanksgiving has taken place in Milne’s Funeral Home Portadown, followed by committal in Seagoe Cemetery.

Donations for the benefit of N.I. Kidney Research Fund c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.