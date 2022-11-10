The death has occurred of Caroline Copeland

Called home November 10th 2022 peacefully at hospital, late of Cheshire Mews and formerly of Gibsons Hill, Lurgan.

Precious daughter of the late Bertie and Marie, loving sister of Beverly, sister-in-law of Colin Emerson and devoted aunt of Louise, Chloe and Ryan.

A service of thanksgiving will be held in Emmanuel Church Lurgan (kindly granted) on Saturday 12th November at 12.00 noon followed by committal in Lurgan Cemetery.

House Private.

Donations if desired may be made for Guide Dogs For The Blind C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH.

Will be lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalm 46 Verse 1.