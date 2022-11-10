The death has occurred of Jacqueline Henderson (née McAlinden)

Henderson (Nee McAlinden) (Lurgan) November 7th 2022 suddenly at her home 88 Lake Street Lurgan. Jacqueline wife of Lawrence, much loved mother of Martin, Victoria and the late Lawrence, loving nanny to Daniel and much loved daughter of Kieran and the late Madge McAlinden R.I.P.

Her remains will be reposing at Jack McLearnon Funeral Home North Street on Thursday from 4.00pm until 8.00pm.

Funeral on Friday arriving at St Peter’s Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.