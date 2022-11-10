The death has occurred of Robert Kenneth (Ken) Atkinson

November 9th 2022 suddenly at home.

Beloved husband of Rosaline, cherished father of Grace and Colin, dear father-in-law of Philip and Jayne, precious grandfather of Jayne, Richard, Jill, Amy, Lucy and Molly and loving great grandfather of Phoebe and Jacob.

House and funeral strictly private.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

The Lord Is My Shepherd.