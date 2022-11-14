The death has occurred of Alfred John (Alfie) Herron

Herron 13th November 2022 peacefully after a short illness in Craigavon Area Hospital late of Magowan Buildings, Portadown.

Alfred John (Alfie) loving fiancé of Michelle, much-loved dad of John, Kyle, Grace, Scott and Mark, a devoted Granda and a treasured brother of Gwen, Kenneth, Noel, Samuel and the late Tanya, Tommy and Terry.

Family and friends are welcome to attend Milne’s Funeral Home on Tuesday 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral service Wednesday at 11am in Milne’s Funeral Home with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please , donations for the benefit of Pancreatic Cancer UK via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.