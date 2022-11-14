The death has occurred of Sean Lavery

Lavery (Lurgan) November 12th 2022. peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Sean, dearly beloved son of the late Sean and Mary Lavery 22 New Street R.I.P, and much loved brother of Irene (McCaughley) and Harry, beloved brother-in-law of Sean and the late Frances, and loving uncle to Eoin, Shannagh, Cathy, Ciara, Dervla, Niamh, Oonagh and Eimear.

Funeral on Tuesday at 9.30am from his sister Irene’s home 30 Kilvergan Road Derrymacash to St Paul’s Church Lurgan for 10.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery Dromore Road Banbridge.

Sean’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul’s Church webcam.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sister, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, nieces and family circle.