The death has occurred of Tanya Herron

Herron 14th November 2022 peacefully at home, Parkmore, Craigavon, after a long battle with illness. Tanya, devoted wife of Paul, cherished mum of Joanne, Melanie and Sara-Ann, loving Nanny of Courtney, Poppy-Ray, Alfie, Ollie, Jaxon, Great-Nanny of Beatrice and treasured sister of Gwen, Kenneth, Noel, Samuel and the late Alfie, Tommy and Terry.

Family and friends are welcome to visit from Tuesday morning.

A Funeral service will be held in Tanya's home on Wednesday at 2pm with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations for the benefit of COPD Foundation and Chest, Heart and Stroke NI via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services donations account c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

"Now I lay me down to sleep,

I pray the Lord my soul to keep;

If I should die before I wake,

I pray the Lord my soul to take."