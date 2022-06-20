Magheralin swimmer sets new Irish record at World Championships

Daniel Wiffen got his World Championships underway by breaking the 800m Freestyle Irish Record and is the fifth fastest qualifier into the Final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Swimming in heat three of four, Wiffen clocked 7:46.32, knocking over four seconds off the previous record of 7:50.74, that he had set in April.

The 20-year-old finished in fourth place in the heat, behind Tokyo 2020 Bronze medallist Mykhyalo Romanchuk (Ukraine) 7:44.75, Tokyo 2020 10K Open Water Champion and 1500m Bronze medallist Florian Wellbrock (Germany) 7:44.80 and was just .24 of a second behind third placed Olympic, World and European medallist Gabriele Detti of Italy in 7:46.08.

Wiffen, who swims at Loughborough University, had a nervous ten-minute wait to see if he had made the final, but only one swimmer, Tokyo 2020 800m Freestyle Silver medallist Gregorio Paltrineiri, was faster in 7:46.24, qualifying him in fifth place overall. Wiffen finished ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion in the heats, USA swimmer Bobby Finke, who was sixth in 7:46.36.

The 800m Freestyle Final will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at 5.02pm.