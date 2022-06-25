Final call for Junior Sports Awards nominees

With time running out to submit nominations for this year’s Junior Sports Awards, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum along with ABC Council are encouraging sports clubs, schools and members of the public to put forward the names of the borough’s most promising young sportspeople.

Some 12 awards are up for grabs across these categories: Junior Male; Junior Female; Junior School Team; Junior Club Team; Youth Male; Youth Female; Youth School Team; Youth Club Team; School Coach; Club Coach; Young Volunteer and Sports Person with a Disability.

If you know any individual or team who has excelled in their chosen sport or a coach who helped a young person or team achieve great success in sport, make sure they get the recognition they deserve. Nomination forms must be submitted online before 5pm on Friday 8 July 2022.

To be eligible for an award, nominees should have been aged under 18 when they competed at county or regional level or above during the period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022.

Visit armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/juniorsportsawards for guidance notes on how to nominate.

For further information, contact Sarah Aiken, Assistant Sports Development Officer, on 07733 596612 or email sarah.aiken@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk