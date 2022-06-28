Two needed points for Lurgan B on the Park Green

Lurgan B 63 (2) Annalong 86 (5)

Lurgan’s B team, facing top of NIBA Division 3a side Annalong on a splendid sunny Saturday afternoon on the fast running, well-prepared Park Green, fought hard to secure two vital league points.

Although they lost out by 23 shots, they did enough to hold on to their present league place.

The match was in the balance up to the 13th end with Peter Ruffold’s rink leading 23-7 and Mike Parr’s just one shot behind at 11-12, both compensating for the other two losing rinks and keeping within a four-shot reach of Annalong.

Realising a potential Lurgan B win, Annalong piled on the pressure during the remaining ends but again Ruffold and Parr inspired their men to resist the visitors and finish winners by 24-19 and 19-17 respectively to gain two valuable league points.

If there’s any consolation so far this season Lurgan B are holding on to ninth place above their former Division 4 partners.