Lord Mayor congratulates Lurgan swimmers

Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield called over to South Lake Leisure Centre to congratulate the Members of Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club on their recent successes.

The Club were the winners of Swim Ulster – Aquasprint Junior League Division 2, the Swim Ulster Future Challengers Series and one young swimmer, Grace Cochrane, has qualified for the National team - the first time in 40 years this has been achieved by Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club.