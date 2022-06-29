Lurgan Veterans do well to secure second win of the season

Lurgan 2 32 (6) Banbridge 25 (4)

Veterans Lurgan 2 team put a great fight at home against Banbridge last Monday afternoon to win their second match of the season by seven shots to take six points from the game.

Sam McCombes and his rink kept well in touch with Jim Hamilton’s throughout but were unfortunate to be just four shots short of winning the rink having led 10-8 at the halfway stage.

On Rink 2, Billy Strain led his men to a solid victory over Tony Bell’s rink with a personal outstanding performance for the Lurgan 2 four to stride home by 19-9 while ensuring an overall win on the day.

Next Monday Lurgan 1 have home match against local rivals Portadown who are presently top of Section 4 and hoping improve on their third place with another win.