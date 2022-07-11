Lurgan Veterans join Portadown on top

Lurgan 1 46 (10) Portadown 27 (0)

Veterans League Team, Lurgan 1 cruise to the top of their league to join Portadown with both on 58 points and ahead of Banbridge following their full points win at home to Portadown.

Robert Kennedy, Peter Ruffold, Peter Dew and Alan Briggs but up a fine all-round performance to restrict Syd Hazley’s rink to only six end wins and to finish winners by 26-13.

On the other rink Ivor Mitchell, Leslie Wylie, Declan McCabrey and Harry Cosgrove were 12-7 ahead after the 11th end but Billy Martin’s rink came back into the game to take the lead by 1 shot on the 15th. The home rink recomposed themselves to claim 6 shots off the last 3 ends and win 20-14 to secure full points for Lurgan 1.



