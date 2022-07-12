Local bowling club stages Youth Bowls camp

Lurgan Bowling Club is staging its successful annual Youth Bowls Camp again this season following a break due to COVID pandemic.

It will run from Tuesday 23rd to Friday 26th July, running each day from 10am to 12 noon with registration each morning at 9.45am. The camp is for youth from 11-16 and the cost will be £2 per person.

IBA qualified xoaches will be present as usual along with experienced helpers.

Further details can be obtained Melvyn Hamilton, Public Relations Officer at 07854 875170 and on our Facebook page.