Local bowling club stages Youth Bowls Camp

Lurgan Bowling Club is staging its successful annual Youth Bowls Camp again this season following a break due to COVID pandemic.

It will run from Tuesday, 26th to Friday 29th July and from 10.30am to 12.30pm with registration each morning from 10.10am.

The camp is for youth from 11-16 and the cost will be £2 per person. IBA qualified coaches will be present along with experienced helpers each morning.

Further can be obtained Melvyn Hamilton, Public Relations Officer at 07854 875170, on our Facebook page and on our webpage at www.lurganbowlingclub.com.