Comfortable win for 'Cloney over Lurgan

Donacloney Mill hosted local rivals Lurgan on Saturday at the Factory Ground.

Bowling first, Donacloney Mill wasted no time in reducing Lurgan to 42-6 before a spirited 64 from Jack Maxwell saw Lurgan post a credible 117 all out.

Best bowling for Donacloney Mill was Andrew Bingham (4/27) and two wickets each for Aaron Kennedy, Timmy McClure and an excellent 2-21 from 7.2 overs from 15-year-old Mark Hanna, who opened the bowling and dismissed the dangerous Stephen Johnson second ball.

In reply Donacloney Mill got off to a quick start with an opening partnership of 59 between Aaron Kennedy (25) and Shane Warren (25).

Donacloney Mill were then stopped in their tracks as they slumped to 99-6 thanks to Callum Grieve (3-15) and the evergreen Paul Stafford (2-35), before skipper Matthew Lyttle (18no) Colin Russell (17) and Ryan McCart (10no) saw the Cloney Mill home in a relatively comfortable victory which takes them into the top 4 in Senior One.